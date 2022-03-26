Advertisement

WCSO Cpt. Curtis Hargett recalls time in FBI National Academy

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Captain Curtis Hargett of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Va. last week.

The 10-week program provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism management, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

Participation is by invitation only, through a nomination process, and is drawn from every U.S. state and territory and from international partner nations.

“Sheriff Hightower, elected to nominate me and subsequently, I did fill out the application forms in order to go and was selected from the agency,” recalled Captain Hargett on being nominated.

Hargett recalled how his desire to go to the academy came to be.

“So when I was a young deputy, one of my bosses at the time, he had a yellow brick, that said, FBI NA and his session number, which was I think, 181. And so I asked him about it. And he told me the significance of what that brick signified and what it meant to him,” said Hargett.

“So from that point, on, I knew it was a goal of mine that I wanted to achieve,” he says.

He also spoke on sharing the knowledge he gained with the younger deputies.

“So you bring all of the information back that you learned at the National Academy and try to share that with people that you work with, so the deputies here can, can have a taste of what it is that I’ve experienced, and I want to share that knowledge with them. That’s the main purpose of the FBI National Academy,” he adds.

“It’s one of the hardest things you’ve ever done, but one of the most well the most rewarding things in my career,” says Hargett.

Captain Hargett is the first graduate of the sheriff’s department.

