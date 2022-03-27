AM VETS Post 130 hosts inaugural Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will be National Vietnam War Veterans Day and in an effort to thank those who have served, the 1st LT. Robert Henderson II AM Vets Post 130 organized an inaugural luncheon for all Vietnam Veterans in the area.

“I came home 51 years ago and it still affects me every day,” recalled Sgt. Michael Graff, USMC, Ret.

“I’ve got utmost respect for these guys, for what they went through over in Vietnam and what they went through when they came home,” adds AM Vets Post 130 Commander, Gerald Mounce.

Graff through a mix of emotions recalled his time serving in the Vietnam War.

“We came home and it was horrible, but I was so proud, I truly was so proud when the vets started coming back from the Gulf War and from Iraq and Afghanistan, and everybody stood up and cheered made me feel good. Every emotion you’ve ever had in your life, love, hate, anger, you name it, every one of them got stressed to the limit,” he recalls.

He says it’s important to remember those who have served and those who continue to serve for the freedom of our country.

“I come from a long line of service all the way back to the Revolutionary War and you can never forget the people who are putting everything on the line,” Graff adds.

“Those guys deserved a better Welcome home than what they got and so today, I tried to make them feel good about what they did, honor them for what they done today and I think everybody really enjoyed themselves today,” says Mounce.

Tuesday, March 29th will commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

“If you see somebody wearing a Vietnam hat says I’m a Vietnam veteran, walk up and shake his hand and say thank you. Thank you for what you did,” added Mounce.

Mounce hopes the luncheon will become an annual event.

