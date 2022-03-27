Advertisement

AM VETS Post 130 hosts inaugural Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Luncheon

National Vietnam War Veterans Day
National Vietnam War Veterans Day(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will be National Vietnam War Veterans Day and in an effort to thank those who have served, the 1st LT. Robert Henderson II AM Vets Post 130 organized an inaugural luncheon for all Vietnam Veterans in the area.

“I came home 51 years ago and it still affects me every day,” recalled Sgt. Michael Graff, USMC, Ret.

“I’ve got utmost respect for these guys, for what they went through over in Vietnam and what they went through when they came home,” adds AM Vets Post 130 Commander, Gerald Mounce.

Graff through a mix of emotions recalled his time serving in the Vietnam War.

“We came home and it was horrible, but I was so proud, I truly was so proud when the vets started coming back from the Gulf War and from Iraq and Afghanistan, and everybody stood up and cheered made me feel good. Every emotion you’ve ever had in your life, love, hate, anger, you name it, every one of them got stressed to the limit,” he recalls.

He says it’s important to remember those who have served and those who continue to serve for the freedom of our country.

“I come from a long line of service all the way back to the Revolutionary War and you can never forget the people who are putting everything on the line,” Graff adds.

“Those guys deserved a better Welcome home than what they got and so today, I tried to make them feel good about what they did, honor them for what they done today and I think everybody really enjoyed themselves today,” says Mounce.

Tuesday, March 29th will commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

“If you see somebody wearing a Vietnam hat says I’m a Vietnam veteran, walk up and shake his hand and say thank you. Thank you for what you did,” added Mounce.

Mounce hopes the luncheon will become an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darris Cecil
Ohio Co. man wanted for theft, other warrants
Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
There is quite a twist to an ongoing news4 investigation as we show you how far one man went to...
After police find no evidence of AirTag in theft, man takes apart car to locate it

Latest News

Family Enrichment Center Run/Walk for Children
Run & Walk for Children celebrates its 26th year
State Street Baptist Church members
State Street Baptist Church welcomes new shrine temple
Darris Cecil
Ohio Co. man wanted for theft, other warrants
Ohio County vs Greenwood baseball
Ohio County vs Greenwood Baseball