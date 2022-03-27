Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team to host meeting on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County is one of many areas of Kentucky that was affected by the December 10th tornado.

Clean-up began almost immediately after impact, but the focus now is long-term recovery.

Matthew Sickling, Executive Director for the Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team says, “We’re in the process of working with about 12 to 15 of these families to rebuild their homes and start basically from scratch.”

Between 60 and 70 homes in Ohio County were damaged or destroyed by the storm.

Sickling says, “Anybody who would be willing to step up and help us they would be welcome.”

The meeting being held tomorrow is open, so the community can come together and help families get back on their feet.

“We need more local people to be involved with the hands-on, but we also need more local volunteers or businesses to provide some financial support. To buy some building materials. Also maybe to step up looking at some of our local restaurants and business owners who would be willing to pay or provide lunches for some of our volunteers,” says Sickling.

Sickling says some residents feel left out and forgotten.

“There are some who feel like we’ve been overlooked, and these people who are hurting and they’ve been devastated by their homes being destroyed...we need to let them know that we haven’t forgotten them and we haven’t overlooked them. We’re doing everything we can to help them,” Sickling says.

The Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team says they have a long way to go, but with the help of the community, they will rebuild better than before.

The meeting is being held Monday, March 28th at the Community Center in Hartford at 7 P.M.

