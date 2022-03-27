Run & Walk for Children celebrates its 26th year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday marked the 26th annual Family Enrichment Center’s Run/Walk for Children.

The race supports Family Enrichment Center’s efforts to empower families and prevent child abuse.

The funds raised from the event support child abuse prevention services in South Central Kentucky.

“We do this every year just to kick off April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month. And it’s just a good opportunity, beautiful day people come out and just, it’s all about raising awareness for children and keeping kids safe,“ says Nickie Jones, the executive director at the Family Enrichment Center.

“We as adults have to, you know, just be a voice for kids,” she adds.

Jones adds there were about 500 people that came out ranging from volunteers runners, half marathoners, and 5k walkers.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.