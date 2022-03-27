Advertisement

Run & Walk for Children celebrates its 26th year

Family Enrichment Center Run/Walk for Children
Family Enrichment Center Run/Walk for Children(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday marked the 26th annual Family Enrichment Center’s Run/Walk for Children.

The race supports Family Enrichment Center’s efforts to empower families and prevent child abuse.

The funds raised from the event support child abuse prevention services in South Central Kentucky.

“We do this every year just to kick off April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month. And it’s just a good opportunity, beautiful day people come out and just, it’s all about raising awareness for children and keeping kids safe,“ says Nickie Jones, the executive director at the Family Enrichment Center.

“We as adults have to, you know, just be a voice for kids,” she adds.

Jones adds there were about 500 people that came out ranging from volunteers runners, half marathoners, and 5k walkers.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darris Cecil
Ohio Co. man wanted for theft, other warrants
Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
There is quite a twist to an ongoing news4 investigation as we show you how far one man went to...
After police find no evidence of AirTag in theft, man takes apart car to locate it

Latest News

National Vietnam War Veterans Day
AM VETS Post 130 hosts inaugural Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Luncheon
State Street Baptist Church members
State Street Baptist Church welcomes new shrine temple
Darris Cecil
Ohio Co. man wanted for theft, other warrants
Ohio County vs Greenwood baseball
Ohio County vs Greenwood Baseball