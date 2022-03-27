Temperatures plunge tonight, freezing by Sunday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies will transition to mostly clear skies after sunset. Temperatures will linger around the low 40s this evening before they plunge even more late tonight.

We will have more dry weather and sunshine as we head into the second half of the weekend. Heads up, temperatures will really plunge tonight, with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be cold again Sunday night, with frost possible Monday morning. Cooler than average temperatures continue as we start next week, but warmer weather comes back in a big way by the middle of next week! We’re tracking scattered showers by then, turning more widespread into Wednesday night. Showers will drag into Thursday as well, so make sure you have the umbrella prepared!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Still chilly. High 52. Low 30. Winds W at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 54. Low 40. Winds E at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 72. Low 59. Winds S at 10 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 87 (1910)

Record Low: 14 (1955)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.56″)

Yearly Precip: 13.87″ (+2.35″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 9.3 (High - Trees)

