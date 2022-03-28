Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices mostly stable despite decrease in demand

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are three cents higher this week at $3.963, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices:

Western Central KY Average $3.963

Average price during the week of March 21, 2022, $3.931

Average price during the week of March 29, 2021, $2.651

Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

$3.945  Bowling Green

$3.896  Elizabethtown

$4.196  Louisville

$3.891  Owensboro

$3.888  Paducah

Trend Analysis:

With the cost of crude oil hovering near $110 per barrel, volatility at the pump has slowed. After hitting $4.33 on March 11, today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.24, which is one cent less than a week ago, 63 cents more than a month ago, and $1.38 more than a year ago.

Domestically, gasoline demand is defying seasonal trends and has dipped for the second straight week, perhaps due to higher pump prices and consumers altering their driving habits. The drop in gas demand is contributing to steadier prices. However, elevated oil prices have slowed that decline, and if prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.56 to settle at $113.90. Crude prices climbed after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude stocks declined last week by 2.5 million barrels to 413.4 million barrels, approximately 18 percent lower than the level in mid-March 2021. The current inventory level highlights tightness in the market, contributing to rising oil prices.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

