Anderson to Compete in College Slam Dunk Contest Thursday in New Orleans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson has been selected to the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans on Thursday, March 31.

Anderson is one of eight players selected for the dunk contest that will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT Thursday.

The Baton Rouge, La., is only the second Hilltopper to ever compete in the dunk contest since its inception in 1989. Elgrace Wilborn represented WKU in 2006.

Anderson finished his five-year career on the Hill ranking 19th in program history with 1,497 career points and third with 237 career steals. He also holds the record for most games played in a WKU career with 143.

Anderson has been featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays at least seven times in his career for his explosive dunks, including earning the No. 1 play in the 2021-22 season opener against Alabama State.

He owns the second-most dunks by a Hilltopper since 2010, and he helped the Hilltoppers rank in the top 10 nationally for total dunks each of the last two years.

A complete roster of participants in the 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will be released in the days leading up to the event. For more information, visit CollegeSlam.com, follow them on Twitter (@CollegeSLAM) and Instagram (@College_Slam) and like on Facebook.

