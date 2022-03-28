Beshear signs bill ordering a replacement of KSU board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill into law that will replace Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents.

The bill, which requires Beshear appoint eight new board members by April 4, received bipartisan support in both chambers.

KSU, the state’s only public historically Black university, has remained under state oversight since last summer when concerns about the school’s finances and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials came to a head.

A state report, ordered by Beshear, later found evidence of poor financial management by university leadership.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.