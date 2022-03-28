Advertisement

Beshear signs bill ordering a replacement of KSU board

Kentucky State University leaders detailed a dire financial situation on Tuesday in Frankfort,...
Kentucky State University leaders detailed a dire financial situation on Tuesday in Frankfort, predicting a $23 million cash shortfall in 2022.(Kentucky State University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill into law that will replace Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents.

The bill, which requires Beshear appoint eight new board members by April 4, received bipartisan support in both chambers.

KSU, the state’s only public historically Black university, has remained under state oversight since last summer when concerns about the school’s finances and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials came to a head.

A state report, ordered by Beshear, later found evidence of poor financial management by university leadership.

