BG OnStage presents Charlotte’s Web at SKyPAC Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a play the whole family will enjoy, Charlotte’s Web is coming to SKyPAC on Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.

“I feel like it’s really fun, because you also sort of have you have the responsibility of continuing what people know about Charlotte’s Web,” Adam Wallace, who is an actor in the show said.

Wallace plays the role of Wilbur the Pig. “Wilbur talks, because he needs to kind of tell the story, so as an animal, it’s sort of unique, but the animals are also living things, so it’s kind of like playing a human as well,” he went on to say.

Most of the children in the show are from Bowling Green. You can get tickets at theskypac.com or in-person at SKyPAC.

