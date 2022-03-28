Advertisement

BIG Warming Next Two Days!

Gusty winds and heavy rain arrive Wednesday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was our 5th day in a row with afternoon readings only in the 50s. We’re going to warm up considerably through mid-week, however!

More seasonable temps late week

It will be much warmer on Tuesday, with highs around 65 degrees. The wind picks up on Wednesday, with gusts 40-45 mph! Wednesday will also be really warm, likely the warmest day we’ve had so far this year. That warm up is all ahead of a strong cold front, which will bring us rain and the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms. A Marginal Risk for a few severe storms is up for much of the area Wednesday evening.

Behind the Wednesday system, temps return to near seasonal levels late week. Another weathermaker - a weaker one - moves in late Saturday with a chance for light showers. Highs stay in the 60s down the stretch with cooler overnight readings.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Much warmer. High 65. Low 61. Winds SE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and Warm. Showers and thunderstorms toward evening. High 80. Low 53. Winds S at 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers ending. Cooler. High 60. Low 38. Winds W at 18 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 84 (1907)

Record Low: 4 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.84″)

Yearly Precip: 13.87″ (+1.84″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 8 (High - Trees)

Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

