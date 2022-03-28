Advertisement

A cool final Monday of March

Highs only in the 50s again today
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weekend was sunny, but definitely a bit cool. Today’s temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average.

  • Warmer weather on the way tomorrow
  • Windy conditions ahead of rain/storms Wednesday night
  • A seasonably pleasant start to April

Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds for today! While it won’t be as cool as yesterday, temperatures will still be running about 10 degrees below average. It will be much warmer on Tuesday, with highs around 70 degrees. The wind picks up on Wednesday, with gusts 40-45 mph! Wednesday will also be really warm, likely the warmest day we’ve had so far this year. That warm up is all ahead of a strong cold front, which will bring us rain and the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Storm Snapshot
Storm Snapshot(WBKO)

Temperatures will drop back to seasonable norms behind the front and so far things look pretty nice as we start the month of April.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 54. Low 38. Winds N at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 70. Low 61. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Storms possible. Breezy. High 78. Low 53. Winds S at 20 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Record High Today: 89 (1907)

Record Low Today: 4 (1947)

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.69″)

Yearly Precip: 13.87″ (+2.22″)

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Count: 8 (Mod-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5

