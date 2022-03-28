Franklin City Commission discusses funding plans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin City Commission met earlier today to discuss multiple actions of business.

One discussion led to the adoption of the County Strategic Plan and the Barren River Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

It is required that local jurisdictions have a FEMA-approved Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The current plan expires on April 27th, 2022.

Mary Adams, Public Administration Specialist for the Barren River Area Development District, says this new regional plan will make the city eligible for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Funding for the next five years.

Adams says, ”We highly recommend passing that one so that you are eligible for the grant funding. That program funds any mitigation related project is funded through FEMA. It’s a 13 percent local match, so it’s a pretty good grant program. It will fund safe rooms and things like that.”

For more information about the plan, visit planning.bradd.org.

Another order of business was to discuss the plans for the funds that Simpson county received via the Cleaner Water Program Fund.

Chris Klotter, City of Franklin Public Works Director, says, “It allows us to have better quality drinking water on the two waterline projects, and it also will reduce the amount of water loss in our distribution system. In the wastewater side of things it will reduce the amount of stormwater that gets in our wastewater system.”

Simpson County was awarded over 680-thousand dollars in funding last Thursday.

Klotter says, “We received a check from the Cleaner Water Fund, which is part of a $1.3 Billion dollar fund from the state that is going to allow us to do water and wastewater infrastructure projects.”

The money was given by Governor Beshear to rehabilitate manholes and replace waterlines.

“The two waterline projects will allow us to have a better quality water and less water loss, and the wastewater collections project will allow us to really reduce the inflow infiltration into our collections system and allow us to rehabilitate approximate 125 manholes,” Klotter says.

Klotter says the funds will allow these projects to get done sooner than expected.

“The funding that we’re receiving will allow us to get a head start on some things that we already had planned to replace, but this allows us to do it in a much short time frame,” Klotter says.

For more information about today’s meeting, visit The City of Franklin’s Facebook page.

