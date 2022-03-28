Advertisement

Frigid tonight, frost possible early Monday!

Temperatures drop to the upper 20s tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a cool day so far with highs only tracking to the low 50s for Bowling Green. We’ll see temperatures plunge to the upper 20s tonight.

frost forecast
Frost will be possible late Sunday into early Monday morning. Cooler than average temperatures continue as we start next week, but warmer weather comes back in a big way by the middle of next week! We’re tracking scattered showers by then, turning more widespread into Wednesday night. We could see a few storms out of this, especially into the afternoon and night. We’ll most likely see periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Showers turn isolated into Thursday, but we’re dry to close the work week. Daytime highs will stick to the low 60s by then.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 54. Low 38. Winds N at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 70. Low 61. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Storms possible. Breezy. High 78. Low 53. Winds S at 20 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 15 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.69″)

Yearly Precip: 13.87″ (+2.22″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 8 (High - Trees)

