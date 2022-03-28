Garth Brooks adds new opening night at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music icon Garth Brooks announced he will be playing another night at Nissan Stadium next month.

Garth will now perform both Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for this new opening night show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will cost $94.95 and there will be an eight-ticket limit per customer.

NASHVILLE, we have a BRAND NEW Opening Night!!!!!! love, g



Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 1st, 10am CT! pic.twitter.com/6bI2iuVB1a — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 28, 2022

