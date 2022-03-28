Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Google said in its news release that access to details about the bug may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

