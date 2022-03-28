Advertisement

Hilltoppers Wrap Up Weekend Series with (RV) Southern Miss

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell in its series finale against (RV) Southern Miss via run-rule, 11-0, on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead through the first two frames before earning the eventual 11-0 seven-inning victory.

“I give Southern Miss credit,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “They were very good. They were obviously a team where we knew coming in that they were very talented offensively and pitching-wise. They played very well this whole weekend, give them credit.

“From our standpoint, we made some mistakes, and when good teams and good hitters get mistakes and they have runners on base, they put a lot of good swings together. It seemed like whenever they were in very good hitting counts they’d come away with a two-run home run or three-run home run. We got behind the eight ball and never really had a chance today, and their pitcher was outstanding.”

WKU utilized five pitchers on the mound for the series finale, with the group combining to allow 11 runs (10 earned) while striking out 11 batters in 7.0 innings of work.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied three hits. Tristin Garcia led the squad with a 2-for-3 performance, recording two doubles in the game, while Aidan Gilroy added a 1-for-3 outing.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will host Louisville at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 29 at Nick Denes Field.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked to intercept a freight shipment of marijuana on...
Police seize more than $10 million of marijuana headed to Bardstown, Ky.
Darris Cecil
Ohio Co. man wanted for theft, other warrants
Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Anderson to Compete in College Slam Dunk Contest Thursday in New Orleans
Chloe Grayson signs NLI to play soccer at Campbellsville
Raiders Chloe Grayson signs NLI to play soccer at Campbellsville
Greenwood defeats Ohio Co 8-5
Gators comeback to beat Eagles 8-5
Hilltoppers Add Michael Hutchings as Outside Linebackers Coach