Hilltoppers Wrap Up Weekend Series with (RV) Southern Miss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell in its series finale against (RV) Southern Miss via run-rule, 11-0, on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead through the first two frames before earning the eventual 11-0 seven-inning victory.

“I give Southern Miss credit,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “They were very good. They were obviously a team where we knew coming in that they were very talented offensively and pitching-wise. They played very well this whole weekend, give them credit.

“From our standpoint, we made some mistakes, and when good teams and good hitters get mistakes and they have runners on base, they put a lot of good swings together. It seemed like whenever they were in very good hitting counts they’d come away with a two-run home run or three-run home run. We got behind the eight ball and never really had a chance today, and their pitcher was outstanding.”

WKU utilized five pitchers on the mound for the series finale, with the group combining to allow 11 runs (10 earned) while striking out 11 batters in 7.0 innings of work.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied three hits. Tristin Garcia led the squad with a 2-for-3 performance, recording two doubles in the game, while Aidan Gilroy added a 1-for-3 outing.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will host Louisville at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 29 at Nick Denes Field.

