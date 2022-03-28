Advertisement

Hopkins County man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Brent A. Parker, 28, Madisonville
Brent A. Parker, 28, Madisonville(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) -- A Madisonville man is arrested after a high-speed chase on I-165. State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. on Monday March 28, 2022 a trooper saw a southbound black Chevy Camaro going 101 miles-per-hour.

When the trooper gave chase, the driver, 28-year-old Brent A. Parker of Madisonville sped up to over 120 miles-per-hour. KSP says Parker weaved in and out of traffic, even entering a construction zone where nine workers were.

Troopers say when Parker tried to take the Cromwell exit, he wrecked, and was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Parker was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer
  • Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Speeding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Wear Seatbelt
  • Improper Passing
  • Failure to Produce Insurance
  • Failure to Signal

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked to intercept a freight shipment of marijuana on...
Police seize more than $10 million of marijuana headed to Bardstown, Ky.
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

Latest News

Teranga Academy meet and greet
BGISD holds meet and greet for Teranga Academy
Food truck business amid rising gas prices
Local food trucks trying to survive amid rising gas prices
Franklin City Commission Meeting
Franklin City Commission discusses funding plans
An undated aerial image of Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Sources: Gov. Lee seeks $500 million for new Titans stadium