Hopkins County man arrested after high-speed pursuit

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) -- A Madisonville man is arrested after a high-speed chase on I-165. State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. on Monday March 28, 2022 a trooper saw a southbound black Chevy Camaro going 101 miles-per-hour.

When the trooper gave chase, the driver, 28-year-old Brent A. Parker of Madisonville sped up to over 120 miles-per-hour. KSP says Parker weaved in and out of traffic, even entering a construction zone where nine workers were.

Troopers say when Parker tried to take the Cromwell exit, he wrecked, and was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Parker was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer

Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Failure to Wear Seatbelt

Improper Passing

Failure to Produce Insurance

Failure to Signal

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.