Advertisement

Kentucky AG says he’s keeping options open for 2023 election

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he’s keeping his options open for Kentucky’s elections next year.

His comments Sunday add more suspense to the evolving GOP competition to pick a challenger to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron commented during an interview on WKYT-TV’s Kentucky Newsmakers program.

Cameron didn’t rule out a run for governor next year.

He says he’s looking at “everything that’s on the table.”

The revelation has the potential to further scramble the field of announced and potential candidates jockeying for support from GOP voters and donors.

Cameron was elected as Kentucky’s first Black attorney general in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Turner, 16, missing
UPDATE: Scottsville Police report missing teen has been found
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Brent A. Parker, 28, Madisonville
Hopkins County man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Distinguished Hall of Fame photo unveiling
Two new laureates celebrate their addition to the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky Distinguished Hall of Fame wall
Alex Misiats
Ukrainian man visiting Glasgow hoping to gather funds or body armor to help Ukraine
Little Women
WKU to present ‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ April 1-3
WKU Presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical
WKU Presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical
Glasgow Parks & Recreation Hiring
Glasgow Parks & Recreation Hiring