Kentucky AG says he’s keeping options open for 2023 election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he’s keeping his options open for Kentucky’s elections next year.

His comments Sunday add more suspense to the evolving GOP competition to pick a challenger to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron commented during an interview on WKYT-TV’s Kentucky Newsmakers program.

Cameron didn’t rule out a run for governor next year.

He says he’s looking at “everything that’s on the table.”

The revelation has the potential to further scramble the field of announced and potential candidates jockeying for support from GOP voters and donors.

Cameron was elected as Kentucky’s first Black attorney general in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.