Med Center Health announces call for entries for 30th Exhibit of Women in the Arts

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Entries are now being accepted for Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit, which is scheduled for Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex.

The exhibit is open to any female artist over 18 years old residing in Kentucky.

Artists may enter their artwork in the following categories: painting, sculpture, ceramics, works on paper, fiber works, and photography.

Awards include Special Purchase, Cash Merit, Honorable Mention, and ArtWorks Award.

A $20 entry fee is required to cover all artwork submitted.

Two pieces of artwork are allowed per person.

Entry forms are available online at MedCenterHealth.org or may be picked up at The Medical Center Health & Wellness at 740 East 10th Avenue in Bowling Green. Entry forms should be returned by May 2.

For more information, call The Medical Center Health & Wellness at 270-745-1010 or 1-800-624-2318.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

