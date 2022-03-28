Raiders Chloe Grayson signs NLI to play soccer at Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Campbellsville Soccer will be getting a star on and off the field as Sunday Warren East’s Chloe Grayson signed her NLI to attend the school and play soccer.

“It means the world to me,” Grayson said. “I wasn’t sure if I would be able to continue doing what I love so much in high school at the collegiate level and it means the world and it said such a prestigious school such as Campbellsville.”

Grayson, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, played in all 18 games for the Raiders recording two assists and leading Warren East as their midfielder.

Grayson also participates in archery for Warren East.

Her coach Will Eller is excited for her to be playing at the next level.

“It’s always an honor for us to instill the love and to have a kid who wants to continue and develop and love our sport and move on to the next level.” Eller said. “I think with Chloe Campbellsville is a great fit academically and sports-wise.”

She’ll be joining Alex Adams’ Tigers, in 2021, Campbellsville finished the season at 13-5 with an appearance in the NAIA Championship.

