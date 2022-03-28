Advertisement

Raiders Chloe Grayson signs NLI to play soccer at Campbellsville

Chloe Grayson signs NLI to play soccer at Campbellsville
Chloe Grayson signs NLI to play soccer at Campbellsville(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Campbellsville Soccer will be getting a star on and off the field as Sunday Warren East’s Chloe Grayson signed her NLI to attend the school and play soccer.

“It means the world to me,” Grayson said. “I wasn’t sure if I would be able to continue doing what I love so much in high school at the collegiate level and it means the world and it said such a prestigious school such as Campbellsville.”

Grayson, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, played in all 18 games for the Raiders recording two assists and leading Warren East as their midfielder.

Grayson also participates in archery for Warren East.

Her coach Will Eller is excited for her to be playing at the next level.

“It’s always an honor for us to instill the love and to have a kid who wants to continue and develop and love our sport and move on to the next level.” Eller said. “I think with Chloe Campbellsville is a great fit academically and sports-wise.”

She’ll be joining Alex Adams’ Tigers, in 2021, Campbellsville finished the season at 13-5 with an appearance in the NAIA Championship.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked to intercept a freight shipment of marijuana on...
Police seize more than $10 million of marijuana headed to Bardstown, Ky.
Darris Cecil
Ohio Co. man wanted for theft, other warrants
Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Anderson to Compete in College Slam Dunk Contest Thursday in New Orleans
Hilltoppers Wrap Up Weekend Series with (RV) Southern Miss
Greenwood defeats Ohio Co 8-5
Gators comeback to beat Eagles 8-5
Hilltoppers Add Michael Hutchings as Outside Linebackers Coach