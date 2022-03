BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will close both lanes of Smallhouse Road between Cedarwood Way and Cave Mill Road beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure is for crews to install sewer and water service lines for new construction.

Detours will be put in place.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.