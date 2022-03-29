Bowling Green, Warren East baseball both continue strong starts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both the Purples are Raiders are rolling to open their seasons.

Warren East is now 5-1 after a 7-0 win over Glasgow at home on Monday. Bowling Green also got a home win over Apollo on Monday, 5-3, as the reigning 4th Region champs move on to a solid 7-0 start on the year.

The Purples host Glasgow on Wednesday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. Warren East hosts Grayson County on Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m.

