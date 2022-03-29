Greenwood Softball shuts out Franklin-Simpson 15-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood softball stays undefeated defeating Franklin-Simpson 15-0 in four innings moving to 5-0 on the season and their third shutout of the year.

The Gators were up 5-0 before scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the third to secure the victory.

Josi Morrison hit her fifth home run of the season. She’s averaging a home run a game this season.

Greenwood will play Warren Central Tuesday at 5:30 pm.

The loss drops Franklin-Simpson to 5-3 on the season, they will look to bounce back against Logan County Tuesday

