Advertisement

Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says

Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Money spent on healthcare in the U.S. hit a 20-year high in 2020, and COVID-19 is to blame.

As the pandemic began to unfold, national health spending grew nearly 10% while gross domestic product went down more than 2%.

That means healthcare that year took up nearly 20% of total spending.

The numbers are from a new study just published in the journal Health Affairs.

There is some good news, but it’s really more of an assumption: As the public health emergency is wrapping up, the country will see more stable health spending trends in 2024.

That depends on the assumption that the pandemic caused by a virus that has evolved and surprised the country at every turn will soon end.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Fire (credits to Russellville Fire Department)
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire in Russellville
Austin Turner, 16, missing
UPDATE: Scottsville Police report missing teen has been found
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station

Latest News

A Watford City high school’s prom was extra special for one couple.
High school senior takes great-grandmother to her first prom
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock opens comedy show, still ‘processing’ Oscar slap
Pittsburgh woman celebrates her 111th birthday and gets surprise news of great-great-grandchild...
Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South