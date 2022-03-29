Advertisement

Knob Creek Tavern at Lincoln birthplace to reopen

(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a two-year rehabilitation of the historic Knob Creek Tavern at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is complete and the facility will open as a visitor’s center at the boyhood home this spring.

The park says in a statement that it will be the first time in more than 20 years that the Knob Creek Tavern Visitor Center will be open to guests.

It will be open on weekends in April and May, five days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day and on weekends in September and October.

The building will feature exhibits about the Lincoln family’s life while living at the Knob Creek farm.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Fire (credits to Russellville Fire Department)
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire in Russellville
Austin Turner, 16, missing
UPDATE: Scottsville Police report missing teen has been found
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station

Latest News

Epicenter
Epicenter, born and bred in Bowling Green will compete at Kentucky Derby
Police say a man and a woman stole tools and a wallet.
Crime Stoppers: Home Improvement Store Thefts
Blood Assurance blood drive
‘Blood Assurance’ seeking donors to help Ukranians
Line-Following competition
Students compete at 2022 SOKY Robot Royale
Hill's Pet Nutrition
Hill’s Pet Nutrition adding brand-new packaging line