UPDATE: Scottsville Police report missing teen has been found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department is currently searching for a missing juvenile, 16-year-old Austin Turner.

The juvenile is possibly wearing skinny jeans, a red Louisville hoodie, black Nike shoes, and carrying a black or gray backpack.

He was last seen on March 28th around 10:00 PM.

If you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of Austin Turner, please call 911 or the Scottsville Police Department at

270-237-3611.

