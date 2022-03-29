Advertisement

RECON KY opens nominations for 2022 Recovery Hall of Fame Awards

Ky Recovery Hall of Fame Nominations
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, has opened nominations for its 2022 Recovery Hall of Fame Awards. Nominations are open now through Friday, April 29, 2022, and can be submitted at kyrecoveryhof.com/nominate.

The Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame was established in 2021 to recognize individuals in long-term recovery and those who have taken a leading role in addressing Kentucky’s addiction crisis through prevention, treatment, education, and advocacy efforts. Last year, U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05) and Jay Davidson, co-founder and executive chairman of The Healing Place, were named the inaugural inductees of the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame.

This year, nominations can be submitted for the following categories:

  • Jay Davidson Award (Individual in Recovery) – The Jay Davidson Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Award recognizes an individual in recovery who has helped to support Kentuckians in their journeys to long-term recovery.
  • Congressman Hal Rogers Award (Policymaker/Public Official) – The Congressman Hal Rogers Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Award recognizes a Kentucky policymaker, elected official or public official who has advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.
  • Employer of the Year (New in 2022) – The Employer of the Year Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Award recognizes a business that has championed second chance employment and helped to reduce stigma around recovery in the workplace.

“Kentucky is home to some of the most impactful and innovative champions for recovery in the country. The Recovery Hall of Fame is about honoring these individuals and sharing their stories to inspire others,” said Tim Robinson, founding member of RECON KY and president and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care.

“Employment is a critical component of long-term recovery, and we’re excited to recognize those in the business community who have stepped up to give Kentuckians in recovery a fair chance in the workplace,” said Beth Davisson, founding member of RECON KY and senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation.

Nominations will be judged by founding members of RECON KY. The awards will be presented at the Kentucky Chamber’s Recovery in the Workforce Conference on June 21, 2022.

For more information and to nominate an individual or employer for the 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Awards, please visit kyrecoveryhof.com.

