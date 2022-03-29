Advertisement

A transition Tuesday: Warmer than yesterday, but cooler than tomorrow

Quiet weather today, with active weather Wednesday
Tuesday's Forecast
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A warm front will linger in the area, bringing a range of temperatures from the 50s to near 70 today.

  • Clouds will dominate the sky today
  • Windy, rain, and strong/severe storm tomorrow
  • Cooler to begin the month of April

Today will be warmer than yesterday for most of us.

All eyes to Wednesday’s weather. The WBKO Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for tomorrow. Ahead of a line of showers and storms, winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Wednesday will also be really warm, likely the warmest day we’ve had so far this year. That warm up is all ahead of a strong cold front, which will bring us rain and the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe Storms Possible
Severe Storms Possible(WBKO)

Behind the Wednesday system, temps return to near seasonal levels late week. Another weathermaker - a weaker one - moves in late Saturday with a chance for light showers. Highs stay in the 60s down the stretch with cooler overnight readings.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Much warmer. High 65. Low 61. Winds SE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and Warm. Showers and thunderstorms toward evening. High 80. Low 53. Winds S at 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers ending. Cooler. High 60. Low 38. Winds W at 18 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High Today: 89 (1910)

Record Low Today: 15 (1887)

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.84″)

Yearly Precip: 13.84″ (+2.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 3 (Low)

