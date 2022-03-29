Two new laureates celebrate their addition to the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky Distinguished Hall of Fame wall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local business leaders’ photos were unveiled and added to the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky Distinguished Hall of Fame wall today.

Connie Smith President and Chief Executive Officer of Med Center Health and Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center, and John Kelly, former Senior Executive at DESA International and namesake of the Kelly Autism Program at Western Kentucky University, were inducted in 2021.

However, last year’s ceremony was virtual due to COVID-19.

This year they met with the community and celebrated their honors.

Hall of Fame laureates is selected based upon their entrepreneurial spirit, business achievements, and positive economic impact in the area.

President Allie Sharp says these inductees are finally getting the in-person recognition they deserve.

“They are both such wonderful people and have done so much for the Bowling Green Community that we want to take the time to recognize all of that good that they have done. They just really embody everything that Junior Achievement believes in,” says Sharp.

For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.