WCPS: Healthy Kids Expo/Community Baby Shower April 26th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WCPS Family Resource and Youth Service Centers are excited to host this year’s Healthy Kids Expo/Community Baby Shower!

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 26th from 4-6 p.m. at Lost River Elementary School.

You are invited to this fun and educational event that will include door prizes, giveaways, snacks, and great community partners.

Come bring the whole family to join in the fun for the night!

For more information contact Lost River FRYSC: Regina Whitney at 270-904-9025.

