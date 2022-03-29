Advertisement

WCPS: Healthy Kids Expo/Community Baby Shower April 26th

WCPS to hold community event for kids and families
WCPS to hold community event for kids and families(WCPS Facebook Page)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WCPS Family Resource and Youth Service Centers are excited to host this year’s Healthy Kids Expo/Community Baby Shower!

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 26th from 4-6 p.m. at Lost River Elementary School.

You are invited to this fun and educational event that will include door prizes, giveaways, snacks, and great community partners.

Come bring the whole family to join in the fun for the night!

For more information contact Lost River FRYSC: Regina Whitney at 270-904-9025.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Fire (credits to Russellville Fire Department)
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire in Russellville
Austin Turner, 16, missing
UPDATE: Scottsville Police report missing teen has been found
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station

Latest News

Med Center Health announces call for entries for 30th Exhibit of Women in the Arts
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms
New book by authors Rick Robinson and Wade DeHate
Authors of “A fish ate my homework- a beginner’s guide to fly fishing” visit WBKO
Road work (gfx)
Resurfacing on the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway set to start