WKU to present ‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ April 1-3

WKU Presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical
By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Departments of Music and Theatre & Dance will present Little Women: The Broadway Musical April 1-3 at Van Meter Hall.

Little Women tells the story of Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, sisters growing up in Civil War America. With soaring vocals and beautiful orchestrations, this musical guarantees the complete theatrical experience – laughter, tears, and a joyous lifting of the human spirit.

To help tell this story, WKU alumnus and Broadway performer Bronson Norris Murphy has returned to campus as guest director. Murphy, a summa cum laude graduate of WKU and New York University, is delighted to be back on the Hill.

“The rehearsal process for Little Women has been, in a word, wonderful,” Murphy said. “I knew that I wanted to bring an industry approach to this process from the beginning, and I had hoped it wouldn’t be too quick for the student cast and design team. It certainly hasn’t been. I’ve been holding the entire production to professional standards and practices as well as a very strict timeline. Everyone involved has risen to the occasion and put their best work forward. Though I have a guiding hand, the production our audiences will see is truly theirs - a collaborative effort filled with love and a sprinkling of joy - which is what all good theatre should be!”

When asked what it was like to be back on campus directing, he replied, “I have to admit, I’ve been suffering from a light case of imposter syndrome much of the time! I’m now collaborating with and offering direction to some of the same faculty with whom I studied years ago. To be ‘in charge’ of a production on campus is an honor and a privilege and I take the job very seriously. I know this could be a remarkable experience for the students - as the productions I acted in at WKU were for me - and so I want to create a beautiful show while guiding a process that will leave the students with pride and fond memories for years to come.”

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. You can get tickets and more information at wku.showare.com.

