Woman steals car to pick up boyfriend from jail, police say

Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.
Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
GRANT PARISH, La. (Gray News) – The things you do for love.

A woman in Louisiana stole a vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from jail, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Alaina Cole, 21, admitted to stealing the car and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Cole was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

