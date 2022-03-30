Advertisement

Blood assurance seeking donors to help Ukrainians

Blood assurance seeking donors
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood assurance is looking for donors to help Ukrainians.

From April 1-8, Blood Assurance will donate ten dollars for every blood donor it sees to the Blood Centers of American Foundation for Ukraine support.

Donors can schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or call 800-962-0628.

Walk-ins are also accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.

Donors must be at least seventeen years old, weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health to donate blood.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Fire (credits to Russellville Fire Department)
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at CJ Mulch
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown
Epicenter
Epicenter, born and bred in Bowling Green will compete at Kentucky Derby
Weather Forecast
A Wild Wednesday of Weather: Powerful Wind, Heavy Rain, & Severe Storms
A few storms may be severe this evening
Storms Tonight, then Cooler!

Latest News

Dalton's Law passes Kentucky house and senate
Bill named after young Barren County man passes Ky. house and senate
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
View From The Hill: Tornado victim recalls help from WKU community, Opportunity Fund
Teddy Bear Run 2022
Teddy Bear Run 2022
Glasgow Middle School Teacher Recognized
Glasgow Middle School Teacher Recognized