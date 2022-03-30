Blood assurance seeking donors to help Ukrainians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood assurance is looking for donors to help Ukrainians.

From April 1-8, Blood Assurance will donate ten dollars for every blood donor it sees to the Blood Centers of American Foundation for Ukraine support.

Donors can schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or call 800-962-0628.

Walk-ins are also accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.

Donors must be at least seventeen years old, weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health to donate blood.

