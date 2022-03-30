Advertisement

‘Blood Assurance’ seeking donors to help Ukranians

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘Blood Assurance’, a local organization that collects blood donations, will soon be providing the opportunity for the community to save lives in Ukraine.

For every blood donation, they get, ‘Blood Assurance’ will be giving monetary aid to several charities on the front lines in response to the devastation in Ukraine. The charities of their choosing provide things like medical supplies, medical aid, and an on-field hospital that helps everyone in need.

WBKO News spoke with their public relations specialist for more details. “I truly think this is a win-win. Not only are you helping individuals in our local communities who are battling debilitating illnesses and traumatic injuries in our hospitals, but this money is going to help millions of people who have been forced to flee from their homes. So this makes a difference in the lives of local individuals and individuals right now in Eastern Europe,” Max Winitz said.

The program will run from April 1st - 8th, 2022.

To find out how you can donate click here.

