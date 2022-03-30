Advertisement

Former Kentucky prosecutor, wife plead guilty to wire fraud

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges.

The U.S. Attorney in Lexington says Michael T. Hogan was the county attorney in Lawrence County when he conspired with his wife to pocket delinquent tax funds collected by the office.

Hogan agreed to resign as county attorney as part of a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors say Hogan paid his wife, Joy M. Hogan, his legal secretary, more than $365,000 from the tax account between 2013 and 2020.

Michael and Joy Hogan will be sentenced on July 6.

