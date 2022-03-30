Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt County on Wednesday, shutting down the northbound lanes north of Elizabethtown.

The semi truck overturned and the trailer’s contents spilled out into the roadway, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said. It happened around 8 a.m.

Hardin County Government on Facebook later confirmed all lanes were closed and that the cleanup was expected to last until around noon. By 12:30 p.m., the left lane open so cars could pass.

There has been no report of injuries.

