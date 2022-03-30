Hill’s Pet Nutrition adding brand-new packaging line

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hill’s pet nutrition is expanding in Bowling Green.

Hill’s is adding a brand-new packaging line to help meet the needs of it’s growing business.

The company is celebrating being in the heart of Bowling Green for 35 years.

Hill’s will be investing 15 million dollars within the next three years in the Bowling Green facility.

Meredith Rozanski, COO/CFO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce says this is a great opportunity for the community.

“Anytime our existing businesses invest in our community it’s showing how important not only they think we are to them as they grow their business, but how important they are to us. Particularly, targeted business like this where they earn over half of their income outside of our area. They’re really growing the pie for all of our citizens and providing more opportunities across the community, which is why this is so exciting for us, and we’re very happy seeing them continue to invest,” says Rozanski.

