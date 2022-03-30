Advertisement

Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Men who take a popular diabetes drug are 40% more likely to conceive a child with birth defects, according to a study.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It showed that men who used metformin in the three-month period before they conceived a child had a 40% higher risk of birth defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.

The study observed only children who were born to women younger than 35 and men younger than 40, and babies born to women with diabetes were excluded.

The researchers considered men exposed to metformin if they filled a prescription for it in the three months before conception, which is how long it takes the fertilizing sperm to fully mature.

Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Fire (credits to Russellville Fire Department)
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at CJ Mulch
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown
Epicenter
Epicenter, born and bred in Bowling Green will compete at Kentucky Derby
Weather Forecast
A Wild Wednesday of Weather: Powerful Wind, Heavy Rain, & Severe Storms
A few storms may be severe this evening
Storms Tonight, then Cooler!

Latest News

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
Student fatally shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody
Dalton's Law passes Kentucky house and senate
Bill named after young Barren County man passes Ky. house and senate
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press in the James S. Brady Press...
White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider