Monthly sunset yoga classes to start up at Traveler’s Cellar Winery

Sunset Yoga at Travelers Cellar Winery
By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Need to relax? Want a new way to be active? Sunset yoga may be the perfect activity for you! Starting Friday, April 1 and continuing the first Friday of every month, sunset yoga classes will be taking place at Traveler’s Cellar Winery.

“It’s a locally owned and operated venue there are beautiful vineyards, it’s veteran owned as well,” Craig Lonas said. Lonas is the organizer and instructor of the sunset yoga classes.

The classes will begin an hour before sunset. On Friday, April 1, it will take place at 6 p.m. “This is definitely an all levels yoga class,” Lonas said. “We’re just here breathing and exploring what these poses feel like and what our breath feels like in connection to the moment.”

You can find more information about the monthly sunset yoga instruction by following @craiglonas on Instagram, or @nextmovetransformations. You can preorder at ticket for a class for $15 or go all summer for $80.

