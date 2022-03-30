Storms Tonight, then Cooler!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wind was MIGHTY strong today...gusting as high as 50 mph! Storms move in from west to east this evening. Some may be severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

Big cooldown for Thursday

The threat of severe storms diminishes after 11 pm tonight, but a few showers will linger on Thursday. We expect cooler temperatures to wrap up the week and kick start the month of April. Highs will only be in the upper 50s on Friday! As we head into the weekend, temperatures rebound to the low 60s. At this time, the weekend looks mainly dry. A nice warming trend gets underway for the start of next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances return by Tuesday.

Stay alert to changing weather conditions this evening by downloading the WBKO Weather App!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Few showers possible late. High 58. Low 36. Winds W at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. High 56. Low 35. Winds NW at 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 63. Low 40. Winds S at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 66

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (1918)

Record Low: 22 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.98″)

Yearly Precip: 13.87″ (+1.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 11.7 (Very High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.