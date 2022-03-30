Advertisement

Students compete at 2022 SOKY Robot Royale

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second ever Robot Royale too place today at at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative.

The first event was in February of 2020, but was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Students gathered to compete in different robotic events and explore the world of computer science.

Matt Kresslein, Digital Learning Coach for Warren County Public Schools, says, “We have a Line-Follow competition, a Sumo-Bot competition which is a lot like BattleBots and those are both with Lego Robotics (SPIKE or EV3 Robot kits). We also have a Sphero Hero competition and a Georgetown Robot Use competition that are both STLP events for the state.”

One student attended to show others how to fix the school issued computers.

“There’s a lot of stuff you don’t see that happens on the inside on like the technical side of things like on the Chromebook that we also repair. Just like coding and just how like how that thing determines what those robots actually do and function,” says Mason Marchionda, Junior at Bowling Green High School.

The Police Department and the Med Center was there to show how they use robots in their career field.

, Eighth Grader at South Warren Middle School, says, “I want to become an engineer so I’m probably going to have to learn how to code and stuff, so this is a pretty good way to learn.”

Technology is constantly evolving, and having opportunities like this shows the talents that these students have.

Marchionda says, “I feel like a lot of people need to know more about technology because it’s a growing part of today’s society.”

Kresslin says the goal for today was for students to learn new skills and to have fun.

