T.J. Regional Health Career Fair

TJ Regional Helath GFX
TJ Regional Helath GFX(TJ Regional Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health will be hosting a career fair on Thursday, March 31st from 8 AM to 6 PM at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.

Open interviews will be held for entry-level positions with same-day hiring.

T.J. Regional Health offers a competitive salary for CNAs and Phlebotomists with pay starting at $15 per hour.

Positions are also available in the Environmental and Food Services areas as well as customer service.

The T.J. benefit package includes a retirement plan, medical and dental coverage, and tuition reimbursement for those who qualify.

They also offer on-the-job training, career advancement opportunities, and higher pay for night shift.

More information is available at tjregionalhealth.org/employment.

Make plans to attend the T.J. Regional Health career fair on Thursday, March 31st from 8 AM to 6 PM at the T.J Health Pavilion Community Center.

