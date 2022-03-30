Advertisement

A Wild Wednesday of Weather: Powerful Wind, Heavy Rain, & Severe Storms

Oh did I mention it will also be in the 80s today?
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You know the saying March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb? Well in South Central Kentucky that phrase has been reversed. We started the month on a quiet note, but on the second to last day of March we are tracking active weather.

  • Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph ahead of the rain
  • Temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees above average today
  • Heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening

The wind is beginning to pick up and temperatures are warming! Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. We will be dry for most of the day, but showers start to move in from west to east this evening.

Rain Timeline
Rain Timeline(WBKO)

Some storms could pack a punch this evening. We have a threat for severe weather, with a concern for damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Severe Storm Risk
Severe Storm Risk(WBKO)

The threat of severe storms diminishes after 11 pm tonight, but a few showers will linger on Thursday. We expect cooler temperatures to wrap up the week and kick start the month of April. Highs will only be in the upper 50s on Friday! As we head into the weekend, temperatures rebound to the low 60s. A few showers are possible Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Windy and Warm. Showers and thunderstorms toward evening. High 83. Low 53. Winds S at 22 mph, gusts 40-50 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers ending. Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. High 60. Low 36. Winds W at 18 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High Today: 87 (1910)

Record Low Today: 22 (1964)

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.98″)

Yearly Precip: 13.87″ (+1.93″)

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Pollen Count: 11.7 (High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Fire (credits to Russellville Fire Department)
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at CJ Mulch
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown
Epicenter
Epicenter, born and bred in Bowling Green will compete at Kentucky Derby
A few storms may be severe this evening
Storms Tonight, then Cooler!

Latest News

hair by regina
hair by regina
data queen
data queen
Thursday March 31, 2022 Forecast
March Goes out Like a Lamb
Thursday March 31, 2022 Forecast
Thursday March 31, 2022 Forecast
A few storms may be severe this evening
Storms Tonight, then Cooler!