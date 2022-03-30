Advertisement

Wildlife management area more than doubles in size

(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An addition to the Old Trace Creek Wildlife Management Area in eastern Kentucky has more than doubled its size.

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said the 550-acre Staggs Branch addition is just north of Old Trace Creek in Lewis County.

The forest on the property provides habitat that attracts white-tailed deer, wild turkeys and squirrels and officials say there’s also potential to see upland birds such as ruffed grouse.

Officials say the property was purchased with funding from the Kentucky Wetland and Stream Mitigation Program so a stream restoration project could be performed on Staggs Branch.

