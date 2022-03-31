Advertisement

2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck

Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.(FHP)
By Raghad Hamad and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – Five students in Florida were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Two of those students were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

WCTV reports both vehicles were driving in the same direction on U.S. 19 in Levy County, Florida around 3:45 p.m. The school bus was in front of the truck.

Troopers said the bus was stopped to drop off a student when the truck slammed into the back of it.

The driver and 10 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epicenter
Epicenter, born and bred in Bowling Green will compete at Kentucky Derby
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Dalton's Law passes Kentucky house and senate
Bill named after young Barren County man passes Ky. house and senate
Warren RECC respond to multiple outages following storm
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with...
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
House panel’s possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes
KY 214 resurfacing in Monroe County set to begin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Russians create ‘complete disaster’ with mines