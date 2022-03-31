Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Home Improvement Store Thefts

BGPD is investigating thefts that occurred at two separate hardware stores
By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating two thefts that occurred on the same day. They say around 4:30 p.m. on February 16, 2022, a witness watched an unidentified man stealing tools from a work truck parked at Home Depot.

The witness used their phone to film the vehicle as it pulled off. It shows a man and a woman drive away in a blue Pontiac G5 or G6 that is missing a right front hubcap. The victim from Home Depot reported over a $1,000 in tools taken.

Later that day, another theft occurred at ACE Hardware on the U-S-31-W Bypass. The same vehicle can be seen pulling into the parking lot just as a customer gets out of his vehicle.

The man then opens the victim’s door and steals a wallet containing cash, along with personal and business credit cards. The suspects were later caught on surveillance making or attempting to make purchases at several places in Bowling Green and Smiths Grove.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

