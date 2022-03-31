Epicenter, born and bred in Bowling Green will compete at Kentucky Derby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and Bred at West Wind Farm Epicenter a three-year-old Colt will be joined by many others as they compete in the coveted Kentucky Derby.

The colt was sold in Lexington a few years back.

“We sold him at Keeneland as a yearling to the Winchell’s and to Steven Asmussen as the trainer and they bought him and they took him and broke him and put him in training and the way I understand it, they’ve liked him,” recalls Brent Harris, one of the owners of Westwind Farm in Bowling Green.

Epicenter is making a name for himself after recently winning the Louisiana Derby that sealed the deal-making him eligible to compete in the run for the roses.

“Of course, I’d say if you’re in the horse business you want to raise one that runs in the Kentucky Derby, we haven’t had that yet, at least as far as I know and what an exciting time,” adds Harris.

Harris says the horse farm has been in his family for decades.

“My grandfather used to have show horses, and he transitioned from that where he’d go to shows to raising thoroughbreds and started breeding thoroughbreds in probably in the late 60′s,” Harris adds.

The Harris family is excited about the success the young colt has had and is looking forward to watching him in May.

“We don’t mind people stopping in and having a look and we love horses so we don’t mind sharing that with people,” says Harris.

Westwind Farm is located at 4680 Three Springs Road.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.