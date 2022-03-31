Fabre installed as leader of Archdiocese of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new archbishop has been installed to lead the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The Courier Journal reports the Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre took over Wednesday in a mass at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Fabre succeeds former Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who announced he was stepping down in August 2021.

The former Louisiana bishop is Black and has led efforts against racism.

He serves as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and led the writing of the U.S. bishops’ most recent pastoral letter on racism.

The Louisville archdiocese includes 24 Kentucky counties and counts more than 200,000 Catholics as members.

