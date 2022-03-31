Gov. Beshear Appoints Eight Members to Kentucky State University Board of Regents

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed eight members to the Kentucky State University (KSU) Board of Regents. Members include a former Kentucky governor, a former state auditor, and other leaders with vast financial oversight and audit skills, as well as government and education experience.

In July 2021, Gov. Beshear called for an independent review of KSU’s finances. Last week, the Governor signed Senate Bill 265, which prompted today’s appointments and supports KSU’s future success.

“I am grateful that this group of highly qualified individuals, with diverse backgrounds and expertise, has stepped up to serve KSU students, staff, and alumni through their work on this board and with the Council on Postsecondary Education,” Gov. Beshear said. “They are helping ensure the university’s long-term success, and when KSU succeeds, Kentucky succeeds. As the state’s only public HBCU, this university holds a unique place in our past, present, and future, helping make higher education more accessible and inclusive.”

Charles Moyer of Louisville is a professor and former dean at the University of Louisville College of Business. Moyer has taught finance and business courses for decades at several higher education institutions. He is a graduate of Howard University and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Tammi Dukes of Farmington Hills is vice president of global sustainability at Adient. Dukes has spent decades of her professional career providing finance and auditing services to clients in the private sector. She is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Ernie Fletcher of Osprey is a former Republican Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. As Governor, he oversaw the management and budget of the Executive Branch. Fletcher is also a physician at the Fletcher Group, Inc. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

Edward Hatchett of Glasgow is a former Democratic state auditor and managing partner and counsel at Blue Spring Creek, LLC. As state auditor from 1995–2003, Hatchett oversaw the auditing of accounts and financial transactions of all spending agencies of the commonwealth. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

Michael Adams Jr. of Lexington is a vice president, commercial loan officer at Independence Bank and a managing member of Urban Industries LLC. Adams has years of personal and commercial banking experience as well as a background in business management. He is a graduate of KSU and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

Gerald Patton of Rancho Mirage is a retired higher education executive with experience working for multiple accreditation associations. Before retiring, Patton was director of assessment and educational effectiveness at California State University. He is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.

Jason Moseley of Lexington is the head basketball coach at Frederick Douglas High School and is a graduate of KSU. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

Robert Ramsey of Georgetown served as an Executive Branch cabinet secretary during the Fletcher administration and is now retired. He is a graduate of Florida A&M and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.

