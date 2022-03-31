Lawmakers approve funding for Kentucky State University

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed legislation that appropriates an extra $15 million for Kentucky State University on top of $23 million school officials requested to stabilize the school’s finances.

The bill also includes $1.5 million for Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education, which is currently overseeing the university.

The bill was altered in the Senate to include several changes that would affect how KSU operates.

For instance, the bill now gives the KSU Board of Regents the authority to fire any employee, including tenured employees, upon a 30-day notice.

KSU is Kentucky’s only public historically Black university.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.